PUBLIC NOTICE

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF FREEBORN

THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT

DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION

Estate of Joyce Carolyn Leach aka Joyce C. Leach aka Joyce Meyer Leach, Decedent

Court File No. 24-PR-22-124

NOTICE AND ORDER

OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL

ADJUDICATION

OF INTESTACY,

DETERMINATION

OF HEIRSHIP, APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL

REPRESENTATIVE AND

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

It is Ordered and Notice is given that on March 21, 2022, at 9:30 AM via zoom, a hearing will be held in this Court at 411 South Broadway, Albert Lea, MN 56007, Minnesota, for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the Decedent, and for the appointment of Natalie S. Hubble, whose address is 6368 South Wolff Court, Littleton, CO, 80123 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate, including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.

Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

Dated: Jan 31, 2022

BY THE COURT

Steven R. Schwab

Judge of District Court

Rebecca S. Mittag

Court Administrator

Attorney for Petitioner

Paul M. Ohly

Ohly Law Office

1850 North Broadway

Rochester, MN, 55906

Attorney License No: 14678X

Telephone: (507) 289-4529

Email: paul@ohlylaw.com

Albert Lea Tribune: Feb. 5 and 12, 2022

EST/LEACH, J.