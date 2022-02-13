EST/LEACH, J.
Published 7:12 am Sunday, February 13, 2022
PUBLIC NOTICE
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF FREEBORN
THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Estate of Joyce Carolyn Leach aka Joyce C. Leach aka Joyce Meyer Leach, Decedent
Court File No. 24-PR-22-124
NOTICE AND ORDER
OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL
ADJUDICATION
OF INTESTACY,
DETERMINATION
OF HEIRSHIP, APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL
REPRESENTATIVE AND
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on March 21, 2022, at 9:30 AM via zoom, a hearing will be held in this Court at 411 South Broadway, Albert Lea, MN 56007, Minnesota, for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the Decedent, and for the appointment of Natalie S. Hubble, whose address is 6368 South Wolff Court, Littleton, CO, 80123 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate, including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated: Jan 31, 2022
BY THE COURT
Steven R. Schwab
Judge of District Court
Rebecca S. Mittag
Court Administrator
Attorney for Petitioner
Paul M. Ohly
Ohly Law Office
1850 North Broadway
Rochester, MN, 55906
Attorney License No: 14678X
Telephone: (507) 289-4529
Email: paul@ohlylaw.com
Albert Lea Tribune: Feb. 5 and 12, 2022
EST/LEACH, J.