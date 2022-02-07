First Big Freeze Medallion Hunt clue released

Published 2:00 pm Monday, February 7, 2022

By Staff Reports

The 2022 Big Freeze Medallion Hunt is underway. 

The Albert Lea-Freeborn County Chamber of Commerce released the first clue Monday morning on its Facebook page. 

“The 2022 medallion has been hidden.

It’s on public property so no one’s forbidden.

Last year it was found way too quickly.

This year’s clues will be much more tricky.” 

Clues will be released daily this week as part of the annual Big Freeze winter festival. 

