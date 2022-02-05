Freeborn County’s active COVID-19 cases dropping

Freeborn County’s active lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases dipped back below 300 on Friday, according to local health officials.

The county presently has 273 active cases and had no new hospitalizations.

There were 36 confirmed new cases, with another case listed as probable.

Among the new cases, one was found in a child newborn to 4, five cases were found in children 5 to 9, one case was discovered in a child 10 to 14, three cases were found in children 15 to 19, seven cases were discovered in people in their 20s, two cases were found in people in their 30s, eight cases were found in people in their 40s, five cases were found in people in their 50s, three cases were found in residents in their 60s, and one case each was found in someone in their 70s and 90s.

Though no new deaths were reported Friday, the county has had five new deaths reported this week and presently has 65 residents who have died from COVID complications.

Mower County reported three new COVID-19 deaths Friday: one resident between 60 and 64, one between 65 and 69 and one between 80 and 84.

The county reported 40 new cases of COVID-19, with another four cases probable. So far there have been 11,318 cases in the county, and 63 residents have died from COVID complications.

Steele County recorded 41 new cases with another being probable. That brings the county’s total number of cases to 9,763. Fifty residents have died from the disease.

Faribault County had 15 newly confirmed cases, and there was another case probable for COVID-19. There have been 3,566 cases in the county, and 46 area residents have died.

Waseca County confirmed 11 new cases of COVID-19, but there were another 16 cases listed as probable. The county County has had 5,241 cases of COVID, and 38 county residents have died from the disease.

Minnesota had 6,617 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total number of cases to 1,359,058. Thirty-eight new Minnesotans died as of 11 a.m. Thursday, bringing the total number of deaths to 11,599.