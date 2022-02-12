Funds available to update livestock operations in Minn.

Minnesota livestock farmers and ranchers seeking to improve their livestock operation are encouraged to apply for an additional round of the Agricultural Growth, Research and Innovation (AGRI) Livestock Investment Grant program. The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) anticipates awarding up to $443,000 using a competitive review process in this round.

The AGRI Program’s Livestock Investment Grants encourage long-term industry development in Minnesota’s $7 billion livestock industry through investment in facilities, infrastructure and equipment. Funding for the grants comes through the AGRI Program to advance Minnesota’s agricultural and renewable energy industries.

Applicants may apply for up to 10% of the first $250,000 of an eligible investment. Grant awards can range in size from $400 to $25,000. Each livestock operation is eligible to receive a lifetime maximum of $50,000 from this grant program. To be eligible for reimbursement by this grant, you must be invoiced and pay for all project materials and services after Jan. 1, 2022.

Project examples include buildings or facilities for the production of livestock or livestock products, development of pasture for use by livestock, including but not limited to lanes, watering systems and fences, and equipment for livestock housing, confinement, feeding, and waste management.

Proposals must be received no later than 4 p.m. on April 5 for them to be considered. People are encouraged to use the online application.

More information about the grant can be found on the AGRI Livestock Investment Grant website.