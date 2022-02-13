Gallery: Honoring an Albert Lea hero

Published 6:37 pm Saturday, February 12, 2022

By Sarah Stultz

Family, friends, community members and firefighters from across the state paid their respects to Albert Lea Fire Rescue Lt. Brett Boss Saturday afternoon with a service at Crossroads Church.

Boss, 38, died Feb. 5 after battling Ewing’s sarcoma.

Following the service, fire departments, first responders and family participated in a processional from Crossroads Church to the old fire station at City Hall and to the current fire station on Newton Avenue.

Story to follow.

