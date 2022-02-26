Golden K donates for playground

Published 8:00 pm Friday, February 25, 2022

By Submitted

Golden K Kiwanis welcomed Sarah Stultz, a fellow Kiwanian, from the Albert Lea Tribune, for a program on the All Together Albert Lea Inclusive Playground and Miracle Field proposal. You can follow the fundraising committee on Facebook and make donations to Albert Lea Chamber Foundation, 132 N. Broadway in Albert Lea. Tom Knudtson presents Stultz a check in support of another great opportunity for the community. Provided

More News

Schools celebrate area bus drivers

Medical community battling uptick in opioid misuse

Administrator’s Corner: Substitute positions needed in Albert Lea district

Halverson star class recognized

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials