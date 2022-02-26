Golden K donates for playground
Published 8:00 pm Friday, February 25, 2022
- Golden K Kiwanis welcomed Sarah Stultz, a fellow Kiwanian, from the Albert Lea Tribune, for a program on the All Together Albert Lea Inclusive Playground and Miracle Field proposal. You can follow the fundraising committee on Facebook and make donations to Albert Lea Chamber Foundation, 132 N. Broadway in Albert Lea. Tom Knudtson presents Stultz a check in support of another great opportunity for the community. Provided