Grant available for Minnesota service stations to add higher ethanol blend options at the pump

A new Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) grant will help Minnesota service stations who want to offer customers more and greener options at the pump.

The Agricultural Growth, Research and Innovation Biofuels Infrastructure Grant Program will award up to $6.6 million to offset the cost of investing in retail petroleum dispensers, fuel storage tanks and other equipment certified as compatible with blends of motor fuel containing at least 25% ethanol.

“Encouraging stations to offer higher biofuels blends to customers is an immediate step we can take to lower carbon emissions,” Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen said. “It not only will help us meet Minnesota’s climate goals, but also strengthens our agricultural and rural economies, and the state’s as a whole.”

Applicants may request up to $199,000 for an individual project, and a minimum of $5,000. Grants may be expended over a three-year period, for projects with a start date between June 2022 and June 2023.

The MDA will award grants for equipment that is compatible with fuel blends of 25% ethanol or higher, including the installation of such equipment. Applicants must be a retail petroleum dispenser in Minnesota with no more than 10 sites, regardless of location. Separate applications must be submitted for each site in Minnesota seeking funding.

Additional consideration will be given to businesses owned by women, members of the BIPOC community, veterans, and projects that serve communities of color, Native American Tribal communities, socio-economically disadvantaged communities, and communities where access to biofuels is limited.

Funding for this program is made available through a legislative appropriation for the AGRI Program, which administers grants to farmers, agribusinesses, schools, and more throughout the state of Minnesota. The AGRI Program exists to advance Minnesota’s agricultural and renewable energy sectors. An additional $1 million in funding has been provided by the Minnesota Corn Growers Association.

Applications must be received by 4 p.m. Thursday, March 17, to be considered for funding. Visit the MDA’s AGRI Biofuels Infrastructure Grant webpage for information on how to apply.