Grayden Harland Thompson, age 32, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Albert Lea, MN on Monday, February 21, 2022.

Grayden was born December 1st, 1989 in Albert Lea, MN to Mark Thompson and Dori Etheridge. Grayden attended school at Glenville-Emmons where he graduated from in 2008. He played football, dabbled in FFA, and took his fair share of turns as class clown. As a kid you’d likely find him at the Glenville Beach, playing video games or trying to jump something on his four-wheeler at home on the farm.

Grayden was a jack of all trades in a variety of professions over the years and always enjoyed the people he encountered. From an early age helping out on Knaack’s dairy farm, as he grew at Kelley Plumbing, Fastenal, Plaza Landscaping, Knaack Constructions, Stenseth Mowing, Peppered Cow, and most recently at Lou-Rich, he prided himself on his hard work and knowing how to do pretty much everything better than anyone else.

Grayden loved video games, cars, trucks, motorcycles, and pretty much anything with an engine or controller. He was a movie and TV encyclopedia. He had great taste in cinema which he talked about with friends and family quite often. Grayden had an amazing sense of humor and a smile that could light up a room. To know Grayden was to love Grayden.

Of all the things he loved, he loved his nieces and nephews the MOST! It’s no wonder he was the “Favorite, Fun Uncle.” He could often be found playing backyard football with them, video games, dress-up, you name it! No matter what activity they were doing you can guarantee they all had a smile on their faces and of course he spoiled them every chance he got!

Grayden was preceded in death by his Great Grandfather Harland Thompson, Grandfather Harlan Peterson and is now meeting his Grandmother Julia Peterson. He was also preceded in death by his niece Kelsi Marshall.

Grayden is survived by his parents Mark and Jacquelyne Thompson and Dori and Bob Etheridge; Grandparents, Marvin and Mary Ann Thompson; Brothers, Dylan (Nicole) Thompson and their children Zachary, Gavin, Ashton and Theodore; Cole (Nicole) Thompson and their daughter Elinor; Siblings, Brady (Jacqueline) Boyd and their children Isabella, Alyana, Alexandra and Finnegan; Jonathan Boyd and his children Maysen, Delilah and Memphis; Somer (Phil) Marshall and their children Koal, Kayne, Jack and Maeci; Justin (Carissa) Uchytil and their children Ayden and Tate; Nancy (Dane) Sherin and their children Wyatt and Lainey; and Corey Etheridge; Aunts and Uncles, Diane (Jim) Nelson; Dennis (Kathy) Peterson; Mary (Steve Pflaum) Thompson, Monty (Todd) Thoms; Cousins, Jeff (Cyndi) Nelson and family; Jennifer (Ali) Rahimi and family; Troy Nelson and family; Karla (Brian) Christensen; Derrick Peterson; Chris (Katie) Lee and family; Tabitha (Eric) Page and family; Jason (Mallory) Lee and family; Trent (Nadean) Thoms and family; and his beloved dog, Stig.

Grayden will be missed dearly by his friends and family who will cherish their memories of lively conversations, entertaining encounters, full send adventures, lovely meals and lots and lots of coffee chats.

Memorial Service 3 pm, Saturday February 26, 2022, at the Bonnerup Funeral Home in Albert Lea, MN with visitation beginning at 1 pm.