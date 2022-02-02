Guest column: Community solutions for child care

Guest column by Tim Penny

It is no secret that our child care system is strained. Even before the pandemic, rural Minnesota was struggling with a child care shortage. For parents, this has made it challenging to enter or stay in the workforce. For communities, the challenge is attracting and retaining residents if they do not have enough care available in town. Fortunately, at Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation we have seen some real progress through our work addressing this challenge.

One of the ways we have helped develop solutions to the child care shortage is by offering complimentary consulting services. Jeff Andrews, SMIF’s early childhood business consultant, provides direct support to family providers, owners/operators of child care centers and communities.

SMIF is currently working with multiple communities as they approach ways to support child care locally. One thing that is clear is that there is not a one-size-fits-all answer, which is why SMIF helps communities develop solutions that are unique to them. One example of this is Jeff’s work in Northfield. Under his guidance, Three Rivers Community Action and Healthy Community Initiative created a plan to open a new family child care owner initiative at the Northfield Community Resource Center. Using this partnership model, they will be able to provide classroom space and business support to individuals who are looking to start a new career or relocate their current family child care business.

When a major business closed a few years ago in Waseca, community partners came together to reimagine how to use the large, vacant building that was left behind. SMIF has worked alongside partners from the city, chamber, EDA, county and school district to create a plan for this building, which will include a traditional child care center as well as spaces for family care. Additionally, with Jeff’s guidance, the partners will also be focused on supporting existing providers in town through trainings and other initiatives.

Supporting existing providers is another critical tool in addressing the child care shortage. Providers are often stretched thin in a very demanding job which can lead to burnout and, ultimately, leaving the industry. Additionally, the needs of families are changing and evolving due to how the pandemic has impacted people’s work lives and personal lives. Providers are finding themselves at a crossroads and realizing that the way they have always done things isn’t working any more. Because of this, SMIF offers consultation services that help providers create a more sustainable business model that also aligns with their own personal goals.

One of the most recent success stories in this space is a partnership between SMIF and Families First of Minnesota that has been a joint effort to get more providers into Parent Aware, Minnesota’s quality rating program. All 17 participating providers, from across SMIF’s 20-county region, have had an opportunity to work directly with Jeff to discuss changing their business models to adapt to the current climate and reimagine their future, all the while providing the same quality care for families and kids.

Finally, the owners and operators of child care centers are a third area where SMIF’s consulting services are available. Jeff’s approach with centers, whether new or existing, is more in-depth and complex to help owners understand the nuances of the child care center business. Recently, through Jeff’s support, a new preschool opened in Caledonia and a new child care center opened in Lake Crystal. The preschool at the Eagle Bluff Environmental Learning Center in Lanesboro has also been expanded. Additionally, a new child care center, Leo Augusta Children’s Academy, will be opening soon in Blooming Prairie.

The availability of quality child care undoubtedly plays a critical role in our communities. In 2022 I encourage community partners, providers and center owner/operators to reach out to SMIF for our complimentary consultation services. We are ready to help you reimagine your future.

The best way to start is by filling out a form on our website at smifoundation.org/earlychildhood or by contacting Jeff at 507-214-7056 or jeffa@smifoundation.org.

As always, I welcome your comments and questions. You can reach me at timp@smifoundation.org or 507-455-3215.

Tim Penny is the president and CEO of Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation. He represented Minnesota’s 1st Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1982 to 1994.