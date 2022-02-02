Have an idea for Albert Lea’s future? Here’s your chance to chime in with ideas

Albert Lea residents will play the leading role in the city’s comprehensive plan update, which is underway now.

The plan is a blueprint for how the city will develop physically, economically, environmentally and socially over the next 10 to 20 years. It will provide the action steps for the city and community partners to achieve the goals and vision of the community.

“Input from all sectors of Albert Lea is crucial to this plan because of its impact to everyone’s quality of life, including how and where they live, work and recreate,” said Megan Boeck, city planner for Albert Lea, in a news release.

The simplest and quickest way for Albert Leans to provide input right is to take an online survey at https://tinyurl.com/youplanAL. The survey consists of 17 questions and takes about five minutes to complete.

The city hired Bolton & Menk, a consulting firm that provides planning services, to draft the plan based on community input.

In addition to the community survey, residents may provide information and ideas at future open houses and meetings. Several community members have volunteered to serve on a Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee and will meet regularly over the next several months to provide input and guide the process.

The Albert Lea City Council will have final approval of the plan, scheduled for review in December 2022.

The City Council, along with other community partners, will use the plan in setting goals, allocating funds and resources, and adopting new policies and codes.

“In short, the city will use this plan to make informed long-term decisions that affect everything from economic development to housing to parks,” Boeck said. “Our goal is to make sure the plan is achievable for all of Albert Lea.”

For more information about the process for developing the plan, visit https://tinyurl.com/AlbertLea4all.