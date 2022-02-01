High school choir trip canceled because of COVID stressors

Published 2:01 pm Tuesday, February 1, 2022

By Submitted

Albert Lea High School choral director Diane Heaney is disappointed to announce due to continued stressors and restrictions to travel from the COVID-19 pandemic, the trip planned to Austria and Germany in June has been canceled. 

The choir students and parents wish to thank the community and all donors for the generous support. 

All funds collected will still go to help choir students finance special events. It is hoped that a combined music department trip for next spring will be planned.

