House broken into, items stolen and other reports

Published 5:39 am Wednesday, February 9, 2022

By Staff Reports

A house was reported broken into at 11:47 p.m. Tuesday at 301 Columbus Ave. Several items were stolen. The burglary occurred between 2:30 and 11:30 p.m.

 

2 cited for marijuana at school

Police cited one juvenile for possession of a small amount of marijuana at 10:46 a.m. Tuesday at 2000 Tiger Lane. 

Police cited a juvenile for a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia at 11:21 a.m. Tuesday at 2000 Tiger Lane.

 

1 arrested on warrant

Police arrested Ryan Joseph Voelker, 36, on a local warrant at 3:08 p.m. Tuesday at 1811 E. Main St. 

 

Cheese thrown at car

Police received a report of someone throwing cheese at a car at 8:14 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of South Broadway and William Street.

