Icy roads lead to multiple crashes in Freeborn County, including one fatality

Multiple crashes were reported in Freeborn County Monday night, including one on Interstate 35 north of Albert Lea that led to the death of a man.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Bradley Dean Oachs, 62, of Rosemount died at Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea after two semis collided on I-35 near milepost 15.

The State Patrol reported a 2016 Freightliner semi, driven by Korane Abdi Mohamud, 34, of Minneapolis, was southbound on I-35 at 5:56 p.m. when it jackknifed, and a southbound 2020 Kenworth semi, driven by Oachs, collided with it.

Mohamud and passenger Mahamed Mohamoud, 37, of Lexington, Nebraska, were not injured.

All occupants were wearing their seat belts, and alcohol was not a factor.

Roads were listed as snowy and icy at the time of the crash.

Woman injured after rollover on I-35

An Austin woman was injured after she lost control of her vehicle was traveling south on Interstate 35 north of Clarks Grove.

Paw Ku, 35, of Austin, was taken to Mayo Clinic Ambulance for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The State Patrol indicated she was driving a 2008 Nissan Rogue southbound on I-35 near milepost 19 at 9:50 p.m. when she lost control on a snowy and icy portion of the highway and rolled in the ditch.

She was wearing her seat belt, and alcohol was not a factor.

2 injured after rollover on I-90

Two Lyle residents were injured after their vehicle rolled in the median of Interstate 90 west of Hayward Monday evening.

Abigail Marie Quelle, 21, and Caleb Roy Quelle, 20, were taken by ambulance to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The State Patrol reported Abigail Quelle was driving a 2003 Ford Taurus westbound on I-90 near milepost 162 when the vehicle lost control at about 5:43 p.m. and rolled in the median.

Both occupants were wearing their seat belts, and alcohol was not a factor.