Iowa man injured in vehicle rollover on I-90

An Iowa man was injured Friday morning when his vehicle crashed and rolled on Interstate 90 in eastern Freeborn County.

Timothy Matthew Potterfield, 50, of Bondurant, Iowa, was driving a 2009 Chevrolet Impala east on I-90 near milepost 173 in Oakland Township when the vehicle reportedly went off the roadway and rolled, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. The crash occurred at 9:44 a.m.

The crash report stated Potterfield was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea for injuries deemed not life-threatening.

He was not wearing a seat belt and alcohol was not a factor in the crash, according to the State Patrol.