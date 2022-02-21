Iowa man injured in vehicle rollover on I-90
Published 7:52 pm Sunday, February 20, 2022
An Iowa man was injured Friday morning when his vehicle crashed and rolled on Interstate 90 in eastern Freeborn County.
Timothy Matthew Potterfield, 50, of Bondurant, Iowa, was driving a 2009 Chevrolet Impala east on I-90 near milepost 173 in Oakland Township when the vehicle reportedly went off the roadway and rolled, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. The crash occurred at 9:44 a.m.
The crash report stated Potterfield was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea for injuries deemed not life-threatening.
He was not wearing a seat belt and alcohol was not a factor in the crash, according to the State Patrol.