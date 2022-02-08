Items missing from storage unit and other reports

Police received a report at 12:10 p.m. Monday of items that were missing from a storage shed at 310 W. Seventh St.

Juvenile cited for marijuana, e-cigarette

One juvenile was cited for possession of a small amount of marijuana and an e-cigarette device at 1:13 p.m. Monday at 2000 Tiger Lane.

Hit-and-run reported

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 3 p.m. Monday at 1739 W. Main St.

1 arrested for violation, warrants

Police arrested McKayla Florence Hernandez, 22, for a domestic abuse no contact order violation and local warrants and cited Veronica Nicole Garcia, 27, for obstructing a police officer at 5:39 p.m. Monday at 903 Bridge Ave.