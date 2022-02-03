Items taken from apartment and other reports

Police received a report at 10:25 a.m. Tuesday of items that had been taken from an apartment and fraud committed at 608 S. Washington Ave.

Handgun stolen

A 9 mm Smith & Wesson handgun was reported stolen at 9:39 p.m. Monday at 801 Lincoln Ave. The gun had been stolen a few months prior.

Identity theft report

Police received a report at 8:08 a.m. Wednesday of a possible identity theft of an Albert Lea resident.

Juvenile cited for marijuana, paraphernalia

A juvenile was cited for possession of a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia at 12:48 p.m. Wednesday at 2000 Tiger Lane.

Purse stolen, fluids drained from vehicle

Police received a report at 6:44 p.m. that someone had stolen a purse and drained fluids from a vehicle at 800 S. Fourth Ave.

Assault reported at school

An assault was reported at 9:03 a.m Wednesday Southwest Middle School, 1601 W. Front St.