Items taken from apartment and other reports

Published 5:46 am Thursday, February 3, 2022

By Staff Reports

Police received a report at 10:25 a.m. Tuesday of items that had been taken from an apartment and fraud committed at 608 S. Washington Ave.

 

Handgun stolen

A 9 mm Smith & Wesson handgun was reported stolen at 9:39 p.m. Monday at 801 Lincoln Ave. The gun had been stolen a few months prior.

 

Identity theft report

Police received a report at 8:08 a.m. Wednesday of a possible identity theft of an Albert Lea resident.

 

Juvenile cited for marijuana, paraphernalia

A juvenile was cited for possession of a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia at 12:48 p.m. Wednesday at 2000 Tiger Lane. 

 

Purse stolen, fluids drained from vehicle

Police received a report at 6:44 p.m. that someone had stolen a purse and drained fluids from a vehicle at 800 S. Fourth Ave.

 

Assault reported at school

An assault was reported at 9:03 a.m Wednesday Southwest Middle School, 1601 W. Front St. 

