It’s time to buy new fishing, hunting licenses

Published 4:15 pm Friday, February 25, 2022

By Submitted

Jamie Carlson walks a rise above the Cedar River as light snow falls during the Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener in 2019. - Eric Johnson/Albert Lea Tribune

It’s the time of year when anglers and hunters need to buy new fishing and hunting licenses. Minnesota fishing, hunting and trapping licenses for 2021 expire Monday. Licenses for 2022 are now available wherever fishing and hunting licenses are sold, online (mndnr.gov/BuyALicense) and by telephone at 888-665-4236. Mobile buyers receive a text or email that serves as proof of a valid fish or game license to state conservation officers.

All 2022 fishing licenses become effective Tuesday. New licenses are required for 2022 hunting and fishing seasons that continue past Monday.

More News

Ukraine’s capital under threat as Russia presses invasion

2 turn themselves in on warrants and other reports

2 injured in crashes on icy interstates 35, 90

Minnesota Senate GOP unveils massive $8.5B tax cut proposal

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials