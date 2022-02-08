With sadness, love, and profound gratitude the family of James A. Stoen announces his passing on February 5, 2022. He died peacefully at home after a five- year struggle with terminal illnesses. Per Jim’s wishes a private service will be held on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at St. Theodore’s Catholic cemetery.

James was born on May 12, 1945 to Juno and Eileen (Burns) Stoen in Madelia, MN. His childhood included living near Redwood, Wisconsin. There he developed a love for the outdoors. Despite not having running water or electricity his fondest childhood memories are here. He also lived in Alden, MN. As a young boy, he frequently rode the train between Alden and Wells by himself to visit his grandparents. The family then settled in Wells, MN. He graduated from Wells Easton high school and the Vo-Tec in Albert Lea, MN Then suffered a debilitating back injury which changed the course of his work life. He worked for Mayo Albert Lea Medical Center for 30 years.

In 2001 he and LouAnn Bjornson married. together they enjoyed travel, the beach, blue skies and sunshine.

He obtained his sobriety in 1977 and was immensely proud of this accomplishment. Saying that AA was a constant source of support. Honorably collecting his yearly medallions. Jim loved tent camping, trout fishing, gardening, and God’s beauty of the outdoors. He loved people and talking with them. He worshiped his pets and fur babies. He was a willing civil servant. Jim became captain of the Wells, MN ambulance service and served 20 years. He celebrated being named Citizen of the year in 1986. Jim was also on the Wells city council. He participated in church councils and mission trips to Jamaica.

Surviving him is his wife, LouAnn; children, Anthony (Kris), Rebecca, Clinton (Wendy), Jade (Jerry) and Dustin. There are 6 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.

We give thanks to our children, friends, Lexie and Nancy, Hospice staff, Beth, Jackie and Mary. Because of you, he comfortably died at home.

Instead of flowers, please consider St. Theodore’s Catholic Church, Freeborn Co., Humane Society or Mayo AL hospice.

As he slipped from this world to eternal life the song by Louis Armstrong “What a Wonderful World’ peacefully embraced.