James R. Poole, 85 of Albert Lea, passed away Sunday, February 16, 2022, at Methodist Hospital, Rochester, MN.

James was born April 23, 1936, to John and Ruth (Streeter) Poole in Sioux City, IA. In 1948 he became the foster son of Garwin and Evelyn Paulsen and lived on a farm in Lake Mills, IA. He went to a country school near Lake Mills, IA and graduated from Lake Mills High School in 1955.

In 1965 he was united in marriage to Janet Hahlen at the First Presbyterian Church in Albert Lea. They had two sons, Jeffrey Poole and Jared Poole.

After high school he worked for Colby Peet Company in Hanlontown, IA. Served his country in the Army from 1958-1960. After the service he worked at Deluxe (Fleetquard) in Lake Mills, IA. In the late 60’s he went to Fountain Industries. He retired from there in 1997. After retirement he worked for Shopko for 7 years.

James is survived by son, Jared Poole, brother, Lee and Sandra (Poole) Remer of Spirit Lake, IA, ex daughter-in-law, Christina Jensen and her children Morgan and Tyler Nye; sisters-in-law: Sue Hahlen of Albert Lea, MN; Janell Poole of Ogden, UT; brother-in-law: Donald O’Brien of CT; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

James is preceded in death by his wife, Janet; son, Jeffrey; parents, foster parents, father and mother-in-law: Louis and Elvina Hahlen, brothers and sisters: Bob Shove, Bill Shove, Georgene (Shove) Larson, Lois (Shove) O’Brien, Silvia (Poole) Huber, Pat Poole, Cleo Poole, and Carey Poole.

Funeral Service 1:00 pm, Saturday, March 5, 2022, at First Presbyterian Church, Albert Lea, with visitation beginning at 12:00 pm. Burial will be at Graceland Cemetery.