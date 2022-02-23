JAN. 24, 2022

ALBERT LEA AREA SCHOOLS

Albert Lea, Minnesota

SPECIAL SCHOOL BOARD MEETING

Summary of School Board Minutes

The School Board of Independent School District 241 met in special session on Monday, January 24, 2022, at 7:00 a.m. in the Board Room at Brookside Education Center, 211 West Richway Drive, Albert Lea, MN. School Board members present: Neal Skaar, Kim Nelson, Dave Klatt, Dennis Dieser, Angie Hoffman, and Bruce Olson. School Board members absent: Jill Marin.

1. Motion to approve agenda as presented. Motion carried 6-0.

2. Motion to close special meeting pursuant to M.S. sec. 13D.05, subd. 2(b) to discuss preliminary considerations of allegations or charges against an individual subject to its authority. Motion carried 6-0.

3. Motion to come out of closed session. Motion carried 6-0.

4. Motion to approve resolution disciplining an employee as presented. Motion carried 6-0.

Adjourned at 7:24 a.m.

Dave Klatt, Clerk

The above is an unofficial summary of meeting proceedings. Complete approved minutes are available at www.alschools.org and available in the Superintendent’s Office, 211 West Richway Drive.