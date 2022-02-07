JANUARY 18 MINUTES

ADJOURNED MEETING OF THE COUNTY BOARD

January 18, 2022

The Board of Commissioners of Freeborn County met in the Freeborn County Boardroom at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 18, 2022. Members present: Commissioners Belshan, Edwin, Forman and Herman. Commissioner Shoff appeared by phone. Commissioner Herman offered the following motion; MOVED, approving the agenda as presented. Motion seconded by Commissioner Forman. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the motion approved. Commissioner Edwin offered the following resolution; RESOLUTION No. 22-021 Approval of the Freeborn County Board of Commissioners Consent Agenda as provided in the Freeborn County Board Rule of Procedure 9(A) 1) Approval of the January 4, 2022 minutes. Resolution seconded by Commissioner Forman. After discussion a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution adopted. The Commissioners provided Board Committee updates. Chairman Shoff asked if there was any public comment and there was none. Commissioner Forman offered the following resolution; RESOLUTION No. 22-022 Approving Abatement over $10,000 – Parcel 34.293.0060, Resolution seconded by Commissioner Herman. After discussion a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution adopted. Commissioner Herman offered the following resolution; RESOLUTION No. 22-023 Accepting the Resignation of Sara Wilson. Resolution seconded by Commissioner Edwin. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Herman offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 22-024 Permission to Fill the Freeborn County Eligibility Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Forman. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Herman offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 22-025 Accepting the Resignation of Marc Johnson. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Belshan. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Belshan offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 22-026 Permission to Fill the Freeborn County Detective Position. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Forman. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. At approximately 8:51 a.m. Commissioner Shoff started the public hearing regarding County Ditch No. 15. The meeting was called to order by Chairman Shoff. Deputy Freeborn County Auditor-Treasurer, Kelly Hendrickson explained the purpose of the hearing and presented the Certificates of Mailing Notice, Affidavit of Posting Notice and Affidavit of Publication of Notice to be of legal record. Steve Penkava, Engineer at Jones Haugh and Smith, Inc. presented the Engineers Repair Report. The meeting was then opened for Public Comment and Questions with no comments coming forward. The public hearing was closed at 8:56 am. Commissioner Edwin offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 22-027 Approving Reimbursement of Expenditures for County Ditch No. 15 Repair. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Herman. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Forman offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 22-028 Approving Reimbursement of Expenditures for County Ditch No. 15 Improvement. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Edwin. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Forman offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 22-029 Approving a Loan from General Fund to County Ditch No. 15 Repair. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Belshan. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Herman offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 22-030 Approving a Loan from the General Fund to County Ditch No. 15 Improvement. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Edwin. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Forman offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 22-031To File Lien and Record County Ditch No. 15 Repair. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Herman. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Belshan offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 22-032 To File Lien and Record County Ditch No. 15 Improvement. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Edwin. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Forman offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 22-033 Authorizing Loans from the General Fund to Ditches for Shortages in 2021. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Edwin. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Herman offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 22-034 Assuming the Authority to Enforce the Parcel Transfer and Division Restrictions of Minnesota Statute § 272.162. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Edwin. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Herman offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 22-035 Approving Freeborn County Board Appointments to Various Committees and Organizations. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Edwin. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Herman offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 22-036 Setting Minimum Salary for Elected Officials for Term January 1, 2023. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Edwin. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Edwin offered the following: RESOLUTION No. 22-037 Approving Extension of Amended Tax Abatement Housing Assistance Policy. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Belshan. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Edwin offered the following: RESOLUTION No. 22-038 Approving Amendment to the Freeborn County Board of Commissioner Rules of Procedure. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Herman. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Forman offered the following: RESOLUTION No. 22-039 Approving the Appropriation of Fund Balance to be Designated for Expenditures. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Edwin. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Forman offered the following: RESOLUTION No. 22-040 Approval of Claims General Fund $608,638.99; County Road & Bridge $231,451.19; Human Services $161,343.42; Public Health $61,245.72; Capital Improvement $240.00; County Ditch $9,237.84; Trust & Agency $105,635.21; Payroll Clearing Fund $4,011.10; Recorder’s Clearing $1,798.00; Social Services Collaborative $46.22; Septic Loan Fund $138.00; FUND TOTALS $1,183,785.69. Number of Claims not exceeding $300 – 64. Dollar amount of claims not exceeding $300 – $8,443.09. Resolution seconded by Commissioner Edwin. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution adopted. Chair, Commissioner Shoff adjourned the meeting at 9:26 a.m. until 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, February 1, 2022. By: Christopher N. Shoff; Chair Attest: Thomas Jensen, Clerk/Administrator