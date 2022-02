Lake Mills senior Kadin Abele on Thursday signed to play football with the Waldorf Warriors during a ceremony at the school.

Abele is the son of Paul and Rhonda Abele of Lake Mills.

“Kadin has a tremendous upside and brings numerous skills to the field as a wide receiver,” said Lake Mills Activities Director Jim Boehmer. “It is great to see Waldorf attracting this local talent as their program continues to grow.”