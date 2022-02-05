Lake Mills woman given award for support of activities

Published 8:30 pm Friday, February 4, 2022

By Submitted

Lake Mills Athletic Director Jim Boehmer recognizes Donna Lair with the "Friend of the School" award through the Iowa High School Athletic Association this week for her dedication and support of school activities in the district. "Donna is critical to our athletic department," Boehmer said. "She volunteers for so many jobs that without her it would have a major impact on our home events. She does so many different jobs and can cover so many things. She provides stability for us at our middle school events. She is certainly a person that makes our events run smoothly." Photo courtesy Lory Groe

