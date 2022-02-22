LeRoy “Bud” Mervin Morgan, 95, of Conger, passed away on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Bancroft Creek Estates in Albert Lea. A Funeral Service will be held at 11AM on Friday, February 25, 2022 at St. Paul Lutheran Church of Conger, MN with Rev. Don Rose presiding. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow the service at Lakewood Cemetery of Albert Lea. Online condolences may be left at www.bayviewfuneral.com.

Bud was born on July 11, 1926 in Mansfield Township, MN to John and Goldie (Johnson) Morgan. He attended country school. Bud was drafted into the United States Army in 1944 and was Honorably discharged in 1946. He married Carol Lois Krause on October 19, 1947 at Redeemer Lutheran in Alden. The couple settled in Conger, MN to raise their family. To this union two children were born.

Bud worked at Wilson/Farmstead Foods for forty-four years. He officially retired in 1989. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, playing cards, and going to the casino.

Bud is survived by his children, Doreen (Burt) Doyle, John (Sandy) Morgan; grandchildren, Marshall (Jill) Doyle, Kelly (Lisa) Doyle; great grandchildren, Blake Doyle, Brett Doyle, Daryan Doyle, Isabelle Doyle; sister-in-law, Gladys Morgan; and many loving nieces, nephews, and friends.

Bud is preceded in death by his wife, Carol; parents; brothers, brother-in-law’s and sisters, sister-in-law’s.

A special thank you for the excellent care of our father to the staff at Bancroft Creek Estates.