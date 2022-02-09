Letter: The state of the Republican Party

In November of 2021, Rep Paul Gosar, a Republican Congressman from Arizona, was censured by the U.S. House of Representatives and stripped of his committee assignments. He had edited and posted a violent clip depicting him killing a titan with Rep. Ocasio-Cortez’s face on it and attacked another character with President Biden’s face on it. The video was widely described as dark and violent. Only 24 representatives have been censured in all of American history, and this was the first House censure in 10 years.

Mike Murphy, mayor of Lexington, Minnesota (a town of roughly 2,500 people in Anoka County) was endorsed by Rep Gosar to become the Republican candidate for governor of Minnesota.

Last Tuesday, the Freeborn County Republican Party caucus took a straw poll of their delegates and Mike Murphy won.

These are the facts. I will allow you to draw your own conclusions about the state of the Republican Party on the national, state and local level.

Ted Hinnenkamp

Albert Lea