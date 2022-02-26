Letter: Upcoming Civil War Round Table meeting

Published 8:30 pm Friday, February 25, 2022

By Submitted

Gary Schindler is the guest speaker for the upcoming Civil War Round Table session to be held in the media center of Southwest Middle School at 7 p.m. Thursday. His topic is “the search For Jefferson Davis” that was hot news as Robert E. Lee reluctantly surrendered at Appomattox Courthouse in 1865 and Unionists hot on his heels, maybe, maybe not? The traditional drawing for a free book topically related to the Civil War will follow directly after a brief Q&A time immediately following his presentation. This event is free and the general public is welcome to attend it.

Rick Mammel

Albert 

More Opinion

Editorial: Tribune Thumbs

Editorial Roundup: Redistricting is often ignored, yet very important

Ask SCORE: What to consider before you decide to buy a franchise to begin a business

Senate Report: Long-term care, tax relief  are big issues at Capitol in session

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials