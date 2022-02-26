Letter: Upcoming Civil War Round Table meeting

Gary Schindler is the guest speaker for the upcoming Civil War Round Table session to be held in the media center of Southwest Middle School at 7 p.m. Thursday. His topic is “the search For Jefferson Davis” that was hot news as Robert E. Lee reluctantly surrendered at Appomattox Courthouse in 1865 and Unionists hot on his heels, maybe, maybe not? The traditional drawing for a free book topically related to the Civil War will follow directly after a brief Q&A time immediately following his presentation. This event is free and the general public is welcome to attend it.

