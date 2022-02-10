Marjean Jacobs

Marjean Anne Jacobs, age 89, of Alden, MN, died Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 at MCHS-Austin, MN. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Alden, MN, with Pastor Kristi Mitchell officiating. Visitation will be Friday, Feb. 11, 2022 from 4:00 -7:00 PM at Bruss-Heitner Funeral Home in Wells, MN. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday (1:00-2:00 PM). Interment will be in Alden Cemetery in Alden. Bruss-Heitner Funeral Home in Wells is entrusted with arrangements. Please see brussheitner.com to leave online condolences.

Marjean was born March 30, 1932, a daughter and one of four children born to Melford and Arlene (Allis) Swenson in Wells, MN. Marjean attended country school at the Pink School house west of Wells. On June 28, 1949 she was united in marriage to Albert O. Jacobs in Wells, MN. The couple farmed in Alden their whole married life, Marjean being a devoted farm wife and mother. The couple enjoyed yearly fishing trips and family vacations up north. Daily, Marjean would feed all the baby calves and work tirelessly alongside her husband Albert. She enjoyed raising vegetable gardens, providing her family with many canned goods. She was a longtime faithful member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Alden, dedicating her time and talents to the Altar Guild, Alden Senior Center and “Dress a Girl”. Marjean moved into Oak Park Place on Labor Day, 2021. She enjoyed living in town and she loved playing Bingo on Tuesday nights.

She is survived by six children: Nancy (Darris) Larson of Plymouth, Iowa, Alan (Jackie) Jacobs of Ellendale, Debra Kauffmann (special friend Charles Kalina) of Faribault, Brian Jacobs (Dana Petersen) of Alden, Randy (Kim) Jacobs of Cylinder, Iowa, and Wayne (Nancy) Jacobs of Alden; 25 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; several great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings: Richard Swenson, James Swenson, and Nordean Weber, and husband Albert.