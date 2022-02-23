Marriage licenses issued: January 2022
Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, February 22, 2022
January 2022
Terry Dean Pechacek, of 13848 210th Ave. in New Richland, and Evonne Marie Pechacek, at 61088 200th St. in Alden
Madeline Rose Phillips, of 70276 300th St. in Hartland, and Darren John Gildner, of 625 Marshall St. in Albert Lea
Jason Matthew Anderson, of P.O. Box 292 in Bricelyn, and Jennifer Almeta Yates, of 16 S. Main St. in Bricelyn
Ronald James Thomas and Renae Sue Brackey, both of 82585 235th St. in Albert Lea
Jeffrey Alan Renchin, of 531 First Ave. SE in Glenville, and Gretchen Lynn Gade, of 203 Giles Place in Albert Lea
Daniel Steven Classon and Samantha Elizabeth Weldon, both of 915 Clausen Ave. in Albert Lea
Brian Scott Hullett and Terry Lynn Walterman, both of 218 N. First Ave. in Albert Lea
Alrik Arvid Mattson and Jady Ann Beenken, both of 27466 790th Ave. in Albert Lea
Angel Trimino and Jodi Jean Lundin, both at 26657 725th Ave. in Albert Lea