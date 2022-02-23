Marriage licenses issued: November, December 2021
Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, February 22, 2022
November 2021
Rachel Lorelle Nickles and Mitchell Peter Morem, both of 1730 E. 260th St. in New Prague
Kennady Kaye Rice, of 520 Ninth Ave. SE in Waseca, and Travis Wayne Belich, of 1504 Edina Ave. in Albert Lea
Mark Christopher Nelson and Brittany Marae Millhouse, both of 1922 S. Broadway Ave. in Albert Lea
Allyson Ann Knox, of 841 Center St. W. in Rochester, and James Alan Mondeel, of 106 Hague Ave. in Hollandale
Kalana Ann Shurson and Matthew Jeffrey Carlson, both of 214 E. Main St. in Geneva
Nash Christian Petranek and Jennafer Lynn Paulson, both of 33797 820th Ave. in Ellendale
Parker Dale Thompson and Theressa Marie Graham, both of 1205 Columbus Ave. in Albert Lea
Landon Chris Hall and Samantha Jo Kalis, both of 78079 150th St. in Albert Lea
December 2021
Jes Jean Williamson and Cody Ray Miranda, both of 240 N. Broadway in Alden
Dwain Ernest Lammey and Megan Jean Swenson, both of 485 Third Ave. SE in Wells