PUBLIC NOTICE

Notice of Annual Meeting

Notice is hereby given that the 2022 Annual Meeting of Shell Rock Township will be held Tuesday, March 8th, beginning at 6:30 P.M. It will be held at the Town Hall and Community Center located at 80976 110th Street, Glenville, MN. In case of inclement weather, the meeting will be postponed one week, to March 15th at 6:30 P.M.

Purpose of the Annual Meeting is to conduct all necessary business as prescribed by law. Agenda items will include a 2021 financial report and setting of the 2022 (payable 2023) tax levy. Local residents are encouraged to attend.

Don Flatness, Clerk

Albert Lea Tribune:

Feb. 23, 2022

