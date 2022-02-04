Minnesota lawmakers push back on plan to charge for online court records

For now, the documents are free to look at and download via the internet on the state’s court records system, which is rolling out in three phases. But that will change, the courts say.

“Based on the wording of the statute, we needed to provide a fee for access to these documents,” state court administrator Jeff Shorba told the House Judiciary Finance and Civil Law Committee during an online hearing.

Administrators, he said, recommended the fee to a state judicial council steering committee.

The proposed fee matches the cost of getting paper printouts at a local court administrative office or the state law library in St. Paul. Documents would remain free to view on official court computer display terminals.

DFLers and Republicans on the committee pushed back against the proposed charge.

Rep. Athena Hollins, DFL-St. Paul, said she understood the courts needed to account for the cost of printing and handling paperwork in person. “If it’s just for downloading, I’m a little confused about what the $8 fee is for,” Hollins said.

Rep. Kristin Robbins, R-Maple Grove, said she had already filed a bill to stop the fee after hearing the concern of her constituents.

“I get charging for the in-person fee when staff time is used and copying fees are used. But the online access should be free, especially when the money is going to the general fund, instead of going to the courts,” Robbins told her colleagues.