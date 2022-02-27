MR/USC, NRHEG to send a combined 12 wrestlers to state tourney

The Maple River/United South Central and NRHEG wrestling programs took part in the Section 2A tournament Friday and Saturday in Blue Earth.

The two teams combined to send a total of 12 wrestlers onto the state tournament, seven from Maple River/United South Central and five from NRHEG.

On top of their state berth as a team, Maple River/United South Central crowned two section champions and had five finish as the runner up.

Boden Smith won the 132-pound weight class and Ethan Evanson won the 145-pound bracket. Runner-up finishers were Wyatt Wallers at 106 pounds, Braxton Simon at 120 pounds, Ethan Elvebak at 126 pounds, Konner Harpestad at 152 pounds and Cooper Ochsendorf at 160 pounds.

For the Panthers, five wrestlers punched their ticket to the state tournament.

Ralph Roesler won the 195-pounds class, while Nikolas Petsinger, Ben Hagen and Makota Misgen each finished second in the 132-pound, 220-pound and 285-pounds weight classes, respectively.

NRHEG also qualified Annabelle Petsinger for the inaugural girls state tournament.

“All of these wrestlers have been having a great season and deserve the opportunity to wrestle at the MSHSL State Championships,” said NRHEG head coach Shawn Larson. “We also are recognizing the importance and significance of Annabelle wrestling in the first ever Girls State Tournament. The focus this week will be to prepare for State, and enjoy the entire experience. We as a team are grateful to have the chance to continue competing.”

Maple River/United South Central will wrestle in the team tournament starting Thursday at the Xcel Energy Center. The individual tournament begins Friday morning.