New COVID-19 death reported in Freeborn County

Published 4:52 am Thursday, February 10, 2022

By Staff Reports

One new Freeborn County resident has died from COVID-19, health officials said Wednesday.

The person, who was between 75 and 79 years of age, is the county’s 66th person to die from COVID-19.

In addition to the new death, there were 15 newly reported lab-confirmed cases, two probable cases and one new hospitalization.

The new cases included the following:

• Two people 4 and under

• Two people between 5 and 9

• One person between 10 and 14

• Two people between 15 and 19

• Two people in their 20s

• Two people in their 30s

• Two people in their 50s

• Two people in their 60s

• Two people in their 80s

The total lab-confirmed active cases in the county continue to fall, and as of Wednesday there were 154.

One new death was also reported in Faribault County of a person between 80 and 84. The county had two lab-confirmed cases.

In Mower County, 29 new lab-confirmed cases and one probable case was reported, and in Steele County 27 new lab-confirmed cases were reported, along with two probable cases.

Waseca County had six new lab-confirmed cases.

Across the state, 3,833 new cases were reported along with 40 new deaths.

