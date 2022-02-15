New district maps shake up boundaries
Published 4:45 pm Tuesday, February 15, 2022
By Alex Guerrero
The eastern third of Freeborn County will join most of Mower County to form the new House District 23B, according to the new district maps released Tuesday by a Minnesota Supreme Court special redistricting panel after a months-long battle.
House District 23A will include the western two-thirds of Freeborn County and expand further west into Faribault County and north into Waseca and Steele County.
The changes provide a shakeup in district lines set 10 years ago.
Redistricting occurs every 10 years following the census to help reflect changes in population in congressional legislative districts. The goal is to make all districts equal in population.
The House districts for Freeborn County had previously been District 27A with a small area in the southeastern part of the county in District 27B.
Under the new district lines, Hayward, Hayward Township, London Township, Moscow Township, Myrtle, Newry Township, Oakland Township and Shell Rock Township will be in District 23B, while the remainder of Freeborn County will be in 23A.
Hayfield, where District 27 Sen. Gene Dornink lives, will no longer be in the same Senate district that covers Freeborn and Mower counties, as all of Dodge County is now in Senate District 24.
The 2022 congressional statewide map stayed largely the same in the 1st District, with every southernmost county included, along with Watonwan, Nicollet, Blue Earth, Waseca, Steele, Dodge, Olmstead, Winona, Wabasha and Goodhue. Parts of Brown and Rice counties will also compromise the 1st District. Goodhue and Wabasha counties are new to the district, while Cottonwood County will join District 7.
The state will continue to have eight districts.
Robert Hoffman, chairman of the Freeborn County Republicans, described the new map as great.
“I don’t feel like anything changed that is excessively negative or changes how our values in southern Minnesota are reflected by those who represent us in southern Minnesota,” he said.
His biggest concern from a personal standpoint was the loss of Dornick as District 27 senator.
“I really would have liked to have Gene Dornick stay right here as our senator with these lines drawn as they are now,” he said.
In a statement DFL Party Chairman Ken Martin said he was grateful for the redistricting panel and their hard work over the last few months.
“It will take some time for us to conduct a full analysis of these maps, but we are excited nonetheless to have this process conclude and have a clear sense of the political landscape in front of us,” he said. “Across Minnesota, local DFL Party organizing units will be working overtime to endorse our candidates in new districts and ensure our campaign infrastructure is ready to kick into high gear.”
When reached, Freeborn County DFL leader Julie Ackland declined to comment.
Redistricting is also taking place at the city and county level, with more information to be coming in the upcoming weeks.
House District 23A
Faribault County
Barber Township
Bricelyn City
Brush Creek Township
Clark Township
Dunbar Township
Easton City
Elmore City
Elmore Township
Emerald Township
Foster Township
Frost City
Kiester City
Kiester Township
Lura Township
Minnesota Lake City
Minnesota Lake Towsnhip
Rome Township
Seely Township
Walnut Lake Township
Walters City
Wells City
Freeborn County
Albert Lea
Albert Lea Township
Alden
Alden Township
Bancroft Township
Bath Township
Carlston Township
Clarks Grove
Conger
Emmons
Freeborn
Freeborn Township
Freeman Township
Geneva
Geneva Township
Glenville
Hartland
Hartland Township
Hollandale
Manchester
Manchester Township
Nunda Township
Pickerel Lake Township
Riceland Township
Twin Lakes
Steele County
Aurora Township
Berlin Township
Ellendale
Lemond Township
Somerset Township
Summit Township
Waseca County
Byron Township
Freedom Township
New Richland
New Richland Township
Otisco Township
Vivian Township
Waldorf
Wilton Township
House District 23B
Freeborn County
Hayward
Hayward Township
London Township
Moscow Township
Myrtle
Newry Township
Oakland Township
Shell Rock Township
Mower County
Adams
Adams Township
Austin
Austin Township
Brownsdale
Clayton Township
Dexter
Dexter Township
Elkton
Grand Meadow
Grand Meadow Township
Londi Township
Lyle
Lyle Township
Marshall Township
Nevada Township
Pleasant Valley Township
Red Rock Township
Rose Creek
Sargeant
Sargeant Township
Taopi
Udolpho Township
Waltham
Waltham Township
Windom Township
Steele County
Blooming Prairie
Blooming Prairie Township