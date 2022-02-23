New member joins Early Bird Networkers
Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, February 22, 2022
- BNI Early Bird Networkers welcomed chef Bryan Cunningham of The Yankee Catering as a new member this past month. Bryan was sponsored by veteran member Lindsay Kramer of It’s Worth It Massage & Wellness Studio. The local BNI chapter meets from 7:15 to 8:45 a.m. each Thursday. Currently meeting as a hybrid chapter, the group is at Bayview Freeborn Funeral Home on the first Thursday of each month, and via Zoom the remaining weeks of the month. Last year they passed $176,734 in closed business. Provided