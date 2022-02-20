Nina C. Anderson, age 97, of New Richland, formerly Ellendale, passed away on February 17, 2022.

Nina was born on July 8, 1924, in Northwood, Iowa to Martin and Betsy Spilde.

She loved flowers, driving, helping her husband on the farm, dancing, spending time with family and friends, baking/cooking-her apple pies were always made from scratch, going on trips to Arizona in the winters for over 20 years and grabbing lunch with her friends at Semcac. She retired from Owatonna Canning Company.

She is survived by her son, Don (fiancé Joan Madoll) Anderson; grandchildren, Nicole (Dallas) Loken and Eric Anderson and 6 great grandchildren.

Nina is preceded by her spouse, Harlan Anderson; son, Larry Anderson; parents, Martin and Betsy Spilde; siblings, Marvin Spilde and Julius Spilde; daughter-in-law, Julie Anderson; and many sister and brother in laws.

Funeral Service 11 am, Friday, February 25, 2022, at First Lutheran Church, Ellendale, MN with visitation beginning at 10:00 am.