Orva B. (Sorbo) Sorensen passed away on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society in Albert Lea, Minnesota.

She was born September 20, 1929, in Emmons, Minnesota to Knut and Mathilda (Weblemoe) Sorbo.

She graduated with honors from Emmons High School. On May 20, 1948, she married Phillip Sorensen. She worked at Munsingwear and then with her husband Phillip on the farm, for Sorensen Sanitation services, and as a school bus driver. Orva was best known for her beautiful and tasty decorated cakes. Family and friends always had a decorated birthday or anniversary cake, and her talents were shown in the many wedding cakes she made.

In retirement Phil and Orva enjoyed golf, bowling, square dancing, and travel. They traveled to several places in the United States and had special trips to Denmark and the Holy Land. She was very proud of her family and always enjoyed visits with them.

Orva is survived by her children Dianne (Gary) Thompson, Janet (Gene) Wood, Patti (Paul) Hoffman, Wayne (Mary) Sorensen, Cheryl (Dean) Braget, and Liza Sorensen. She is also survived by her grandchildren Aaron (Heather) Thompson, Jennifer (Dave) Munyer, Xan (Sarah Wachal) Demmer, Corey Demmer, Zachary (Heather) Demmer, Jaala (Jeremiah) Miller, Kari Hoffman, Heidi (Brandon) Danowski Brady Hoffman, Riley (Chelsea) Hoffman, Dave (Vikki) Gray, Nicole Sorensen, Adam (Liz) Sorensen, Jordie (Trevor) Lewer, Taylor (Brandon Haugen) Braget, Noah (Skye) Braget, and by 30 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Myra Richardson, her brother Sidney (Betty) Sorbo, in-law, Norma Adams, and nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband Phillip, her granddaughter Abbie Thompson McGregor, her parents Knut and Mathilda Sorbo, her husband’s parents Soren and Fannie Sorensen, her sister Maevis Adams, her brother Norlan Sorbo, in-laws James Adams, Marjorie Sorbo, Richard and Ruth Sorensen, and Marian Hansen

Funeral services will be held at Central Freeborn Lutheran church at 2:00 p.m. on Friday February 18, 2022. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at Central Freeborn Lutheran Cemetery following the service. Funeral arrangements are by Bayview/Freeborn Funeral home.

Family wishes for all attending to follow COVID safety practices.

Memorials are preferred to Central Lutheran Church or to the Cancer Society in memory of her husband Phillip and granddaughter Abbie.