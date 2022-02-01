Pamela Kay Rhiger, 59, of Mankato, formerly of Albert Lea, passed away at Laurels Peak Nursing Home of Mankato on Thursday, January 27, 2022. A Funeral Service will be held at 11AM on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at Bayview/Freeborn Funeral Home with Rev. Don Rose presiding. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the Funeral Home. Burial will take place immediately following the service at Hillcrest Cemetery of Albert Lea. Online condolences may be left at www.bayviewfuneral.com.

Pamela was born on May 29, 1962 to Andrew and Inge (Bellof) Rhiger in Albert Lea, MN. Pamela graduated from Albert Lea high school in 1980. After finishing school, Pam moved to Mankato and worked through MRCI, Mankato Rehabilitation Center Incorporated, to obtain work skills. She was then employed by Blue Earth County Government Center as a Data Processer for 35 years.

Pam loved to knit. She made scarves and donated them to the Salvation Army. She loved watching sports. Pam enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She loved to play card games especially pinochle and 500. Pam loved to have adventures and enjoyed traveling. She traveled to Germany, Texas, and Idaho. Pam was a proud member of the Sons of Norway in Albert Lea.

Pam is survived by her mother, Inge; siblings, Allen (Pamela), Gordon (Paula), Scott (Anna); nephews, Steven (Tiffany), Brandon (Dustee), Zachary; nieces, Elizabeth (Scott) Doherty; many grand nieces and nephews and other loving relatives and friends.

Pam is preceded in death by her father, Andrew.