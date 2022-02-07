Paul J. Buley

Paul Buley, 55, of Hollandale, MN passed away on February 3, 2022. A memorial service will be held on Friday February 11, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at First Lutheran Church, Albert Lea, MN. Pastor Roger Fears will officiate. Visitation will be held Thursday February 10, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Bayview/Freeborn Funeral Home.

Paul John Buley was born on September 23, 1966, to John and Sharon (Bosacker) Buley. Paul was raised in Hollandale, MN. He attended Hollandale Elementary School, Brookside Junior High and graduated from Albert Lea High School Class of 1985. Paul was a member of First Lutheran Church, Albert Lea.

Following in his father’s footsteps, Paul joined the family-owned financial institution, Produce State Bank of Hollandale. Paul was presently the CEO and has been with Produce for nearly 40 years.

Paul married Jill Micklick on October 25, 2003. They shared many loves: travel, pets, Harleys, and their families—especially their nieces and nephews. He was a member of the Hollandale Volunteer Fire Department. He enjoyed hunting and fishing with the guys and riding his Harley with friends. More recently he enjoyed trap shooting with his Dad. Paul was a man of few words, astute observations, a razor-sharp wit, and kindest most tender heart ever. He was regarded as just the greatest guy by everyone that met him.

Paul is survived by his parents, John and Sharon; sisters, Jean (Scott) Hanson and Stacy (Jay) Owens; mother-in-law, Susan Micklick; brother-in-law, John Istad; nephews and nieces, Andrew Hanson, Kersten (Chad) Aurich, Eric Hanson, Calli Owens and Lauren Owens, Ella and Klara Aurich.

Paul was preceded in death by his wife, Jill Ann (Micklick) Buley; grandparents Byron and Laetetia Buley and Leonard and Helen Bosacker; and father-in- law, Robert Micklick.

Memorials are preferred to National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) or Out of Darkness Walk for Suicide Prevention – Albert Lea.