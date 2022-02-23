PROPOSALS
Published 6:10 am Wednesday, February 23, 2022
PUBLIC NOTICE
Albert Lea ISD #241&
Freeborn County
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
Notice is hereby given that Albert Lea ISD #241 and Freeborn County
Requests proposals for:
On Site/Near Site Medical Clinic Administration
Specifications will be available from the Groups Agent of Record,Aaron Casper email for request to aacasper@nisbenefits.com
Proposals are due no later than Tuesday, March 15, 2022
at the groups Agent of Record office, aacasper@nisbenefits.com
Albert Lea Tribune:
Feb. 19 and 23, 2022
