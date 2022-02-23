PUBLIC NOTICE

Albert Lea ISD #241&

Freeborn County

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

Notice is hereby given that Albert Lea ISD #241 and Freeborn County

Requests proposals for:

On Site/Near Site Medical Clinic Administration

Specifications will be available from the Groups Agent of Record,Aaron Casper email for request to aacasper@nisbenefits.com

Proposals are due no later than Tuesday, March 15, 2022

at the groups Agent of Record office, aacasper@nisbenefits.com

Albert Lea Tribune:

Feb. 19 and 23, 2022

PROPOSALS