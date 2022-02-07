PUBLIC HEARING

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF HEARING

Notice is hereby given that a hearing will be held in-person and electronically before the Freeborn County Planning Commission at 7:00 P.M. on Tuesday, February 15th, 2022, at the Freeborn County Environmental Services Office, 2020 Pioneer Trail, Albert Lea, Minnesota, to discuss, consider, and make a recommendation on the following ordinance amendment;

Essential Services

Amendment

The State of Minnesota in Minnesota Statutes specifically authorizes counties to adopt ordinances that regulate Land Use Zoning Districts, regulations, and other forms of official control. A summary of the ordinance amendments are as follows:

An amendment to Chapter 42, Article I, Section 42-7 of the Freeborn County Code of Ordinance will be established. The proposed amendment will eliminate the requirement that any minor essential service project, providing service lines in 4 or more contiguous township-sections, are required to obtain a conditional use permit from the County.

This notice is made in accordance with Minnesota State Statute 375.51. A copy of the entire Ordinance is marked as the official draft copy and filed for use and examination by the public in the Freeborn County Environmental Services Department. Electronic versions are available by request.

This hearing will be using video-conferencing software authorized under Minn Stat. Section 13D.021, to minimize the risk of exposure to or potential spread of COVID-19. The County welcomes public participation in the local decision-making process and there are several ways your voice can be heard; attend the hearing in-person, submit written comments to the Environmental Services Office at least one hour before the scheduled hearing, or contact the Freeborn County Environmental Services Office for a conference ID to participate in the meeting via phone. You are encouraged to submit written comments to the Planning Commission by email at trevor.bordelon@co.free born.mn.us.

Trevor Bordelon, Planning and Zoning Administrator Freeborn County Environmental Services 411Broadway S. Albert Lea, MN 56007 507-377-5186

Albert Lea Tribune:

Feb. 5, 2022

PUBLIC HEARING