NOTICE OF HEARING ON IMPROVEMENT FOR THE

PILLSBURY AVENUE & FREEBORN AVENUE RECONSTRUCTION PROJECT (JOB 2201)

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

Notice is hereby given that the City Council of Albert Lea, Minnesota will meet in the Council Chambers of City Hall, 221 East Clark Street, at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, February 28, 2022 to consider the making of Improvement Job No. 2201 – Pillsbury Avenue & Freeborn Avenue Reconstruction Project. The proposed project involves street reconstruction, curb & gutter, sidewalk, watermain, sanitary sewer, and storm sewer replacement, pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 429.011 to 429.111. The streets are:

Pillsbury Avenue – Johnson Street to Sheridan Street

Freeborn Avenue – Ramsey Street to Sheridan Street

The area proposed to be assessed for such improvements are the streets described above. The estimated cost of the improvement is $1,941,785.35. A reasonable estimate of the impact of the assessment will be available at the hearing. All interested persons may appear at the public hearing and present their views orally or in writing. If unable to attend, written testimony may be offered and should be given to the City Clerk before 5:00 p.m. on the day of the hearing.

BY ORDER OF THE CITY COUNCIL

Published in the Albert Lea Tribune February 9th and February 16th, 2022

BY: /s/ Daphney Maras – City Clerk