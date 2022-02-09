NOTICE OF A PUBLIC HEARING ON THE WASTEWATER

TREATMENT FACILITY PLAN

(JOB 2108)

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

Notice is hereby given that the City Council of Albert Lea, Minnesota will meet in the Council Chambers of City Hall, 221 East Clark Street, at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, February 14, 2022 to hold a public hearing on the Wastewater Treatment Facility Plan. Information regarding various treatment alternatives considered, the reasons for choosing the selected alternative, the location of the proposed project site, and the estimated wastewater service charges will be discussed at the hearing.

All interested persons may appear at the public hearing and present their views orally or in writing. If unable to attend, written testimony may be offered and should be given to the City Clerk before 5:00 p.m. on the day of the hearing. Copies of the Facility Plan are available for public review at City Hall Engineering Department during regular business hours.

BY ORDER OF THE CITY COUNCIL