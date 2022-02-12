Public hearing Monday about plans for $60M treatment plant upgrades

The Albert Lea City Council will hold a public hearing at its meeting Monday on the city’s plan to upgrade its wastewater treatment plant, a project expected to cost $60.2 million.

The 42-year-old plant needs to replace failing equipment and meet new state limits on phosphorus pollution to the Shell Rock River. The project will also add new treatment services for industries that now take food waste elsewhere for processing.

“This is the least expensive option for upgrading our plant, said Albert Lea City Manager Ian Rigg in a news release. “The state is requiring us to greatly reduce the phosphorus in the treated wastewater that we discharge to the river, reductions that will be extremely expensive.”

The city is seeking $30 million from the Minnesota Legislature in this session’s bonding bill to help offset higher sewer fees for residents and businesses.

“We are working to protect jobs as well as protect the environment,” Rigg said. “Our 10 biggest users of the wastewater treatment plant employ more than 1,600 people and pay about $85 million a year in local wages. They serve the local and national economies, shipping products to all 50 states. Because the state is requiring this new limit on phosphorus, we are asking the state to help pay for it.”

State Rep. Peggy Bennett and state Sen. Gene Dornink both support state funding for the project. Dornink recently introduced a bill (Senate File 2651) that would allocate $30 million toward the project.

The plant processes an average of 3.5 million gallons of wastewater every day from homes and businesses in Albert Lea and Manchester. Southeast of Albert Lea, the plant removes bacteria and other pollutants from the wastewater before discharging it to the Shell Rock River.

The state recently issued a new permit for the plant that requires an 85% reduction in phosphorus, a nutrient that grows algae, which can hinder recreation and hurt aquatic life like fish.

The upgrade will provide opportunities to accept waste from local industries that now haul it to other communities for processing, saving them money on fuel and other costs. The city will promote this service to businesses outside Albert Lea as well.

In addition to the above features, the upgraded plant will use less energy and add a solar array to offset the energy used.

The plan calls for simplifying the treatment process; demolishing three buildings; adding several structures, including a new office and lab building; and replacing some piping and equipment.

The project depends on legislative support and funding to move forward. Construction is expected to take about three years once funding is obtained. The existing plant would continue to process wastewater until the upgraded facility starts operations.

During the public hearing Monday, the City Council will hear an engineer’s report on the project plan, with time for questions. The meeting begins at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 221 E. Clark St. The meeting is open to the public and also available online at ALTV: https://tinyurl.com/ALeaTV.

For more information, visit this webpage: https://cityofalbertlea.org/wwtp/.