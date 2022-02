Dec. 20, 1933 – Feb. 13, 2022

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – Rev. Martin Doepel, 88, Yukon, Okla., died Sunday, Feb. 13, in St. Ann’s Nursing Home from natural causes.

Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, at Yanda & Son Funeral Home in Yukon. A funeral will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, at Gethsemane Lutheran Church in Oklahoma City. Interment will be Thursday, May 12 in Mankato, Minn.

Arrangements by Yanda & Son Funeral Home.