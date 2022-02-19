Robin Gudal: Always celebrate Christ’s love

EN(dur)ANCE by Robin Gudal

Feb. 14 can be a day that brings up many different emotions. For those of us married, it is either a day of true bliss and celebration (thankfully I am in this camp 99% of the time) or a day of disappointment and lost dreams. For widowed individuals I am guessing it is a melancholy, not anticipated day, mixed with memories and reminiscing. For those divorced likely some of all above. Singles, often well-intentioned individuals, say “hurtful” things that are not encouraging, comforting or affirming.

Recently while watching the news, they shared that if such a day is not your cup-of-tea, you can purchase a roach from a such named zoo A, name it (of course with a donation) and then they will feed this rodent to some of the zoo animal residents. Clever fundraising … however, I am sad we have come to a place emotionally as individuals that this will (likely) be a successful financial help to the zoo. I haven’t, thankfully, had to go through such relationship trauma that I would desire to purchase a roach to symbolically crush/rid another human’s name from my life.

The golden rule POPS out to me here, Matthew 7:12a Living Bible states: “Do for others what you want them to do for you.” I am not so naïve to understand the flip side, that life is hard and at times unfair on this side of heaven but let us remember to strive for love!

Christ was the first to love. “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life” John 3:16 King James Version. “Make every effort to live in peace with everyone and to be holy; without holiness no one will see the Lord” Hebrews 12:14 NIV. “If it is possible, as far as it depends on you, live at peace with everyone.” Romans 12:18 NIV. “A new command I give you: love one another. As I have love you, so you must love one another” John 13:34 NIV. “My command is this: love each other as I have loved you” John 15:12 NIV.

Regardless of what camp you are in this Feb. 14, I pray for love, compassion, empathy and kindness to be your first reaction towards others and towards yourself.” Be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving each other, just as in Christ God forgave you” Ephesians 4:32 NIV.

Let’s celebrate Christ’s love this Feb. 14.

Robin (Beckman) Gudal is intentional in life, a wife, momma, nana, friend, and a flawed and imperfect follower of Jesus.