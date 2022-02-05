Robin Gudal: Celebrating a birthday is a big deal

EN(dur)ANCE by Robin Gudal

I love BIRTHdays!

“For you created my inmost being, you knit me together in my mother’s womb. I praise you because I am fearfully and wonderfully made; your works are wonderful; I know that full well.” Psalm 139:13-14, NIV

I recently had one. Birthdays don’t bother me –– I embrace them. I love to celebrate life. I also like gifts (big smile)! When Greggy and I did foster care, many of the youth had never had a birthday party, let alone have the day be a time of celebration, cake and gifts. Birthdays are a big deal in our family. We embrace them, sometimes we even make it into birthday week or month. We practice praise and appreciation for life, the life giver and we surround ourselves with ones we love. It is a time to rejoice. Life is precious.

This year I was just coming off a few days of being under the weather, so we decided to mellow out the celebrating and just have a quieter day. It was delightful. I started to get texts and social media messages in the morning with my coffee routine, and it continued until the next day. I spent unrushed time on the phone with my children, sister, father, mother-in-love and a dear young momma I mentored for many years. I did paperwork and laundry (yup, real life), didn’t cook (thanks Ebony, the Elbow Room burgers didn’t disappoint), took a nap (OK two –– but they were short), stayed in my pj’s until almost noon, took an amazing (bath-bomb) bath, listened to some good jazz music and just enjoyed the day without a to-do list. Greggy (as mentioned previously) is remodeling our kitchen [ I used to say it was a little remodel, but it has grown (he is so patient with all my great ideas)] and gifted me a day of labor. That evening like teenagers (to keep us young) we watched a movie until my birthday was past. It was the perfect birthday! Here’s to year 58!

Robin (Beckman) Gudal is intentional in life, a wife, momma, nana, friend, a flawed and imperfect follower of Jesus.