Robin Gudal: Having a Christmas in February

EN(dur)ANCE by Robin Gudal

“For unto us a child is born, unto us a son is given; and the government will be upon his shoulder.

And his name will be called wonderful, counselor, mighty God, everlasting father, prince of peace.” Isaiah 9:6-7, NKV.

Like many of you our CHRISTmas was interrupted by illness, COVID, colds and food poisoning. Thus, we celebrated but not with all our children. We plan to celebrate part two soon in February. My decorations are still up (although they need dusting), the gifts upon the floor awaiting grandchildren and adult kids. I feel a bit like one of those Branson, Missouri, stores you walk into, and toward the back there is a Christmas room.

Why does the music fade (down memory lane, from my parents 1970s music collection: American Pie. The day the music died… )? Decorations have less luster, we seem to often lose some of our awe, wonder and “joy.” Frequently our generosity towards others less fortunate wanes and the miracle of the season gets put on the shelf until the next year.

Is it our perspective that changes? Shouldn’t we always celebrate?

“From the rising of the sun to its setting, the name of the Lord is to be praised,” Psalm 113:3, ESV. “I will sing to the Lord as long as I live. I will praise God to my last breath,” Psalm 104:33, TLB. “I will praise the Lord all my life; I will sing praise to my God as long as I live,” Psalm 146:2, NIV. “My mouth is filled with your praise, declaring your splendor all day long,” Psalm 71:8, NIV.

“Jesus Reigns” lyrics: “Jesus reigns. He reigns forever. We have come to tell the world you’re the one. Lord you reign, yes you reign. Love reigns. It reigns forever. God reigns. He reigns forever. He reigns in power. He reigns victorious. His name is higher than any other name. Forever and ever and ever you reign!”

We have a strong Gudal traditional meal: halibut, mashed potatoes, butter (lots of butter), lefsa (all rolled up and smothered in more butter, aka a Norwegian burrito), peas, other yummy dishes to pass around, and of course, some fattening dessert or cookies at the end, as if we aren’t full enough. We will be enjoying this tradition again soon with the Christmas fiesta dishes, matching Christmas tree glasses, candles lit, sipping eggnog, and, yes, Christmas music playing! I have my bright red “Be Merry” T-shirt already to wear and this momma is excited to have more time “set apart” to enjoy her family and celebrate Jesus’ birth. Merry and BLESSED CHRISTmas in February to all of you!

Robin Gudal is intentional in life, a wife, momma, nana, friend and a flawed and imperfect follower of Jesus.