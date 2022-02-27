Ruth A. Breuer

The world lost a beloved mother, Ruth Breuer, on February 23, 2022, at Prairie Senior Cottages, surrounded by her family. Ruthie lived with Alzheimer’s Disease for the past 10 years, but it never stopped her from sharing her bright smile and kind heart with those around her. Ruth was born on January 28, 1955, to Luther and Elsie Paulson. She’s the youngest of six children and was raised in Albert Lea, MN. She attended Albert Lea High School and worked at JC Penny, First Bank and Mayo Clinic. She married the love of her life, Jon Breuer, on December 8, 1979, and had three children, Natalie, Stephanie, and Jonathan.

Ruthie loved arts & crafts, antiquing with Jon, creating beautiful floral arrangements, gardening, shopping, decorating her farmhouse, listening to country music, spending time with her grandsons, sharing laughs with her girlfriends and spending Sunday morning brunch with her siblings and parents. Ruthie adored her family and friends and especially loved watching her son, grandsons and great-nieces and nephews play hockey!

Ruth is survived by her husband, Jon; daughters, Natalie, and Stephanie; son, Jonathan; brothers, Herbert (Jeanette) Paulson, Jerry Paulson, Dave (Kay) Paulson, Steve (Carol) Paulson; sister, Mary (Dave) Braaten; grandsons, Owen Ouska, Liam Ouska, Bennett Oldenburg, Finn Oldenburg; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Luther, and Elsie Paulson; father-in-law, James Breuer; mother-in-law, Colleen Larson; sister-in-law, Vicki Paulson; nephew, Justin Paulson; niece, Holly Goskeson.

Friends and Family are invited to share in a celebration of her life at The Barn of Chapeau Shores on Saturday, March 5, 2022, from 3 to 6pm.