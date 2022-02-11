Scoreboard
Published 4:20 pm Friday, February 11, 2022
Tuesday’s results
Boys basketball
NRHEG 70, Medford 56
NR 33 37 – 70
MF 27 29 – 56
NRHEG stats: Jack Olson 2 points, 8 rebounds; Porter Peterson 27 points, 5 assists; Daxter Lee 5 points, 13 rebounds; Tyrone Wilson 23 points, 9 rebounds; Charlie Nissen 5 points; Jaxon Beck 8 points
Girls basketball
NRHEG 63, Medford 49
NR 27 36 – 63
MF 25 24 – 49
NRHEG stats: Faith Nielsen 13 points; Erin Jacobson 2 points; Hallie Schultz 6 points; Sidney Schultz 22 points; Sophie Stork 20 points
Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 68, Schaeffer Academy 51
Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons stats: Gracie Dahlum 12 points; Sami Armstrong 12 points; Mallory Ignaszewski 11 points; Alyvia Newman 9 points; Lauren Heskett 7 points; Cearra Grunzke 6 points; Rachel Heskett 5 points; Myah Anderson 3 points; Brooke Soost 3 points