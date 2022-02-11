Scoreboard

Tuesday’s results

Boys basketball

NRHEG 70, Medford 56

NR 33  37 – 70

MF  27  29 – 56

NRHEG stats: Jack Olson 2 points, 8 rebounds; Porter Peterson 27 points, 5 assists; Daxter Lee 5 points, 13 rebounds; Tyrone Wilson 23 points, 9 rebounds; Charlie Nissen 5 points; Jaxon Beck 8 points

Girls basketball

NRHEG 63, Medford 49

NR  27  36 – 63

MF  25  24 – 49

NRHEG stats: Faith Nielsen 13 points; Erin Jacobson 2 points; Hallie Schultz 6 points; Sidney Schultz 22 points; Sophie Stork 20 points

Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 68, Schaeffer Academy 51

Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons stats: Gracie Dahlum 12 points; Sami Armstrong 12 points; Mallory Ignaszewski 11 points; Alyvia Newman 9 points; Lauren Heskett 7 points; Cearra Grunzke 6 points; Rachel Heskett 5 points; Myah Anderson 3 points; Brooke Soost 3 points

